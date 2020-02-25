King Buzzo Teams With Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn for ‘Gift of Sacrifice’ Album
Buzz Osborne (aka King Buzzo) has found some time during a break from Melvins to release a new solo album, but he's not totally alone, pulling in Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn to see it through. The album, Gift of Sacrifice, is on schedule for a May 15 street date through Ipecac Recordings.
To punctuate the new album announcement, Osborne and Dunn have issued the new single "Science in Modern America." The track takes on a darker tone as King Buzzo approaches it with a raspier and very affecting delivery. Take a listen to the track in the player below.
“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” says Osborne. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”
Though their main gigs find them in separate outlets, Osborne and Dunn do have a history together playing in Fantomas while Dunn also performed in one of the Melvins Lite iterations of the group.
For those who like what they hear, Gift of Sacrifice is now available to pre-order at this location. In addition, Osborne and Dunn will pair up on a tour to support the record, kicking off May 13 in Palm Springs, California. See dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time.
King Buzzo With Trevor Dunn, "Science in Modern America"
King Buzzo With Trevor Dunn, Gift of Sacrifice Artwork + Track Listing
Mental Vomit
Housing, Luxury, Energy
I’m Glad I Could Help
Delayed Clarity
Junkie Jesus
Science in Modern America
Bird Animal
Mock She
Acoustic Junkie
King Buzzo With Trevor Dunn 2020 Tour Dates
May 13 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ The Alibi
May 14 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar
May 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Casbah
May 17 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Club Congress
May 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge
May 19 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
May 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine
May 22 - Norman, Okla. @ Opolis
May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links
May 24 - Austin, Texas @ Barracuda
May 25 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
May 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Santos
May 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco
May 29 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club
May 30 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theater
May 31 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506
June 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall
June 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
June 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
June 5 - New York, N.Y. @ The Bowery Ballroom
June 6 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
June 7 - Allston, Mass. @ Great Scott
June 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Hollow
June 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
June 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place
June 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall
June 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
June 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor
June 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme
June 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
June 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ 3rd & Lindsley
June 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
June 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle
June 21 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
June 22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
June 23 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews
June 24 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room
June 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
June 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
June 29 - Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux
July 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Columbia City Theater
July 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Fox Cabaret
July 3 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge
July 5 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
July 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
