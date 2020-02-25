Buzz Osborne (aka King Buzzo) has found some time during a break from Melvins to release a new solo album, but he's not totally alone, pulling in Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn to see it through. The album, Gift of Sacrifice, is on schedule for a May 15 street date through Ipecac Recordings.

To punctuate the new album announcement, Osborne and Dunn have issued the new single "Science in Modern America." The track takes on a darker tone as King Buzzo approaches it with a raspier and very affecting delivery. Take a listen to the track in the player below.

“Gift of Sacrifice was a stone groove to record and it will be a fucking blast to finally hit the road with my buddy Trevor Dunn,” says Osborne. “Once we take the stage, I guarantee we’ll kick the crap out of this album.”

Though their main gigs find them in separate outlets, Osborne and Dunn do have a history together playing in Fantomas while Dunn also performed in one of the Melvins Lite iterations of the group.

For those who like what they hear, Gift of Sacrifice is now available to pre-order at this location. In addition, Osborne and Dunn will pair up on a tour to support the record, kicking off May 13 in Palm Springs, California. See dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time.

King Buzzo With Trevor Dunn, "Science in Modern America"

King Buzzo With Trevor Dunn, Gift of Sacrifice Artwork + Track Listing

Ipecac Recordings

Mental Vomit

Housing, Luxury, Energy

I’m Glad I Could Help

Delayed Clarity

Junkie Jesus

Science in Modern America

Bird Animal

Mock She

Acoustic Junkie

King Buzzo With Trevor Dunn 2020 Tour Dates

May 13 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ The Alibi

May 14 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar

May 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Casbah

May 17 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Club Congress

May 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge

May 19 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

May 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

May 22 - Norman, Okla. @ Opolis

May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links

May 24 - Austin, Texas @ Barracuda

May 25 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

May 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Santos

May 28 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

May 29 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club

May 30 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theater

May 31 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

June 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall

June 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

June 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

June 5 - New York, N.Y. @ The Bowery Ballroom

June 6 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

June 7 - Allston, Mass. @ Great Scott

June 8 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Hollow

June 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

June 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

June 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall

June 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

June 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

June 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme

June 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

June 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ 3rd & Lindsley

June 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

June 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle

June 21 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

June 22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

June 23 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews

June 24 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room

June 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

June 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

June 29 - Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux

July 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Columbia City Theater

July 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Fox Cabaret

July 3 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge

July 5 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

July 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo