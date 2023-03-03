Paul Stanley Blasts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Over KISS’ Induction
This week, KISS rocker Paul Stanley had some not-so-kind words for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when KISS appeared on The Howard Stern Show.
Stanley, the enduring 71-year-old singer and guitarist, also threw shade at ex-KISS members who were inducted alongside him and fellow founding member Gene Simmons when KISS received the honor from the Cleveland rock museum in 2014.
The four performers inducted as KISS were Stanley, Simmons, original lead guitarist Ace Frehley and original drummer Peter Criss. The Rock Hall did not include the ex-members' contemporary KISS replacements, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.
Paul Stanley Digs Into the Rock Hall
So, when Stanley was asked on Wednesday's (March 1) Stern why KISS didn't perform at their Rock Hall induction, the musician replied, "Because we had too much pride in this [current] lineup, which is KISS, and has been KISS for 20 years. It's not newcomers — this is the band." (via Blabbermouth)
The Starchild continued, pointing to KISS' final "End of the Road" shows, "We'll be back in the stadiums of South America next month. We were there five months ago. We were in Japan. This is the band that has carried the flag and taken it, really, to another level. This is the band I always dreamed it would be."
He added, before insulting the former KISS members' musicianship, "And for us to go onstage — they were demanding, quite honestly, that we play with the two original guys, Peter and Ace."
But he said that "would be demeaning to the band, and also would give some people confusion. Because if you saw people on stage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS."
Simmons chimed in, saying, "We've been all over the world, through decades, with this present lineup. It bears noting I've never seen a single banner or sign that mentions any other lineup."
Is the Rock Hall Hypocritical?
Stanley argued the Rock Hall's "hypocrisy is that we're not a band they like. They purposely kept us out for 15 years. And other bands that they embrace, they induct people's moms and songwriters and all these people. And with us, it truly was unfair."
Early this year, the Rock Hall revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music. Past backlash against the institution has included singer Corey Taylor claiming his band Slipknot would reject a nomination. Simmons once called it "disgusting" Iron Maiden aren't inducted.
KISS' End of the Road World Tour picks back up next month. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See the 2023 dates under the videos. Get tickets here.
