This week, KISS rocker Paul Stanley had some not-so-kind words for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when KISS appeared on The Howard Stern Show.

Stanley, the enduring 71-year-old singer and guitarist, also threw shade at ex-KISS members who were inducted alongside him and fellow founding member Gene Simmons when KISS received the honor from the Cleveland rock museum in 2014.

The four performers inducted as KISS were Stanley, Simmons, original lead guitarist Ace Frehley and original drummer Peter Criss. The Rock Hall did not include the ex-members' contemporary KISS replacements, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

Paul Stanley Digs Into the Rock Hall

So, when Stanley was asked on Wednesday's (March 1) Stern why KISS didn't perform at their Rock Hall induction, the musician replied, "Because we had too much pride in this [current] lineup, which is KISS, and has been KISS for 20 years. It's not newcomers — this is the band." (via Blabbermouth)

The Starchild continued, pointing to KISS' final "End of the Road" shows, "We'll be back in the stadiums of South America next month. We were there five months ago. We were in Japan. This is the band that has carried the flag and taken it, really, to another level. This is the band I always dreamed it would be."

Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley KISS at the Rock Hall in 2014. (Larry Busacca, Getty Images) loading...

He added, before insulting the former KISS members' musicianship, "And for us to go onstage — they were demanding, quite honestly, that we play with the two original guys, Peter and Ace."

But he said that "would be demeaning to the band, and also would give some people confusion. Because if you saw people on stage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS."

Simmons chimed in, saying, "We've been all over the world, through decades, with this present lineup. It bears noting I've never seen a single banner or sign that mentions any other lineup."

Is the Rock Hall Hypocritical?

Stanley argued the Rock Hall's "hypocrisy is that we're not a band they like. They purposely kept us out for 15 years. And other bands that they embrace, they induct people's moms and songwriters and all these people. And with us, it truly was unfair."

Early this year, the Rock Hall revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music. Past backlash against the institution has included singer Corey Taylor claiming his band Slipknot would reject a nomination. Simmons once called it "disgusting" Iron Maiden aren't inducted.

KISS' End of the Road World Tour picks back up next month. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See the 2023 dates under the videos. Get tickets here.

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

April 12 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Amazonia

April 15 – Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Campin

April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Mane Garrincha

April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Mineirao

April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock

April 30 – Santiago, Chile @ Santa Lauro

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 3 – Plymouth, England @ Argyle Stadium

June 5 – Birmingham, England @ Home Park

June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais 12

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr

Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Dec. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG