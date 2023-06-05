KISS’ Paul Stanley on Pride Month – ‘Everybody Has a Right to Be Who They Are’

KISS rocker Paul Stanley was out grabbing coffee in Los Angeles when a paparazzo for the celebrity tabloid TMZ approached him and asked him about Pride Month, the celebration of LGBTQIA+ individuals that happens each June.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring June 2023 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in the State of California.

Responding to TMZ, Stanley says, "Everybody has a right to be who they are. Life's too short to be anyone else." Watch the video below.

READ MORE: 28 LGBTQIA+ Rock Icons

The KISS guitarist and co-vocalist adds, "Everybody should celebrate who they are. Be proud of who you are as long as it's something worth being proud of. … What's the criteria for being proud is being a good person, not transgender or any other gender."

KISS's Paul Stanley on Pride Month: Everyone Has Right to Be Who They Are

Paul Stanley on Transition Care

Stanley's comments come after the musician recently made a statement about transition care for minors before seemingly walking it back.

In April, he wrote, "There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it."

READ MORE: KISS Debunk Long-Rumored Satanic Acronym Stands for Their Band Name

Stanley continued, "There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brother's, we should lead them … down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing."

Days later, the KISS member added in an update to his initial post, "While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not. Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery."

He also said, "It's hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps. A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view, so I will leave that for another time and place."

KISS at the End of the Road

KISS' "End of the Road" farewell tour is due to conclude this year. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See KISS dates below. Get tickets here.

Underneath the KISS dates, see a list of other rock and metal bands touring in 2023. Get Loudwire's newsletter and Loudwire's app for more.

Kiss 2023 Tour Dates

June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ ZiggoDome

June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais12

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr

Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Ctr

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden