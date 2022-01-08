KISS to Release Live Recording of 2004 Virginia Beach Show

Rock icons KISS are set to release another installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS — Off The Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach. The release, planned for March 11, was originally recorded live at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on July 25, 2004.

The series kicked off back in April with a live recording of their 2001 Tokyo Dome performance. The latest installment will be available to stream and download, as well as in a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, and a limited edition 3-LP set pressed on opaque green vinyl. All options are available through the official KISS online store, here.

The Virginia Beach show took place amid their Rock The Nation Tour, the first full U.S. tour to feature Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. The 20-song set included "Lick It Up," "I Love It Loud," and "I Was Made For Lovin' You."

The news comes after KISS wrapped their 2021 U.S. leg of their End of the Road farewell tour, where some concerts were affected when Simmons and Stanley each tested positive for COVID-19.

In other KISS news, the band canceled their Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. After the reports that the residency, originally scheduled to run from December 2021 through February 2022, was scrapped, KISS manager Doc McGhee suggested that it would be rescheduled for later in 2022.