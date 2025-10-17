KISS’ Guitarists All Reflect on the Life + Legacy of Ace Frehley

Though Ace Frehley may have been KISS' original guitarist, he wasn't the only one to hold down that position for the group and each of the living KISS guitarists have all shared statements on the passing of Ace Frehley.

Over the past day, fellow original KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss have all left their initial comments on the guitarist's death. Frehley passed on Thursday (Oct. 16) at the age of 74.

What Did Bruce Kulick Say About the Death of Ace Frehley?

Bruce Kulick held down the guitarist spot for KISS between 1984 and 1996, taking over the spot after a brief tenure by Mark St. John.

Speaking through his X account, Kulick shared the following:

The news of Ace’s passing is devastating to the world of rock. It has deeply affected me as well. He was one of a kind. And truly an iconic guitar player. His undeniable role in the creation and success of KISS cannot be forgotten. Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world. RIP

What Did Tommy Thayer Say About the Death of Ace Frehley?

The only guitarist to have spent more time in KISS that Frehley was Tommy Thayer, who took over guitar duties in 2002 and remained in the spot through their 2023 touring conclusion.

Thayer also shared his thoughts on Frehley through his X social media account, expressing the following:

A legend who will never be forgotten. He inspired generations of guitarists, myself included, to chase greatness. It’s been an honor to walk in his footsteps. His legacy will live forever. Rest in peace, Ace.

What Did Vinnie Vincent Say About the Death of Ace Frehley?

Vinnie Vincent was the initial replacement for Frehley in 1982 after the band split with the guitarist. He remained with the group into 1984, giving way to Mark St. John for a short period before Kulick joined the band.

Though nothing has been posted to his Instagram or official website, Vincent did appear to leave what appears to be a placeholder post acknowledging Frehley's death and encouraging fans to share their thoughts on Frehley on the Vinnie Vincent Invasion Facebook page.

The image on the post simply reads: "Ace Frehley, Rest in Peace, He Will Be Missed" with a red heart emoji. However, the first comment on the post adds, "My statement on Ace will be forthcoming." At press time, Vincent had not issued any further comment, but we'll update this post when a statement is shared.

Since news of Frehley's death began to spread Thursday afternoon, a wealth of tributes have come in from those in the rock and metal community and beyond. Through these tributes, the wide breadth of Frehley's influence on a generation of players can be felt and the love and respect generated by the musician has been spelled out through many of the stories.