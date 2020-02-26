Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch Opens Zivel Spa for Post-Tour Recovery

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch saw a need within his industry and has expanded that idea to help others in need. Welch has co-founded Zivel, a new all-in-one performance and recovery suite.

Welch wanted to help people function at their best and launched the facility with the idea of focusing on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its clients. Having seen the constant fatigue that comes with being a touring musician, Welch had a vested interest in bringing the business to life.

“In 2005, I found healing after years of struggling with addiction, depression and suicidal ideation. I consider myself extremely blessed to have been made whole - body, mind and spirit - and I’ve devoted my life to help others find the healing they deserve," said the guitarist, adding, "The most exciting thing for me about Zivel is that our services can help revitalize every part of a person’s life - body, mind and spirit - which again, is what I feel is my life’s purpose.”

The guitarist partnered with Dr. Matt O'Neill in 2018 to conceive the idea of Zivel. Dr. O’Neill has over 15 years of clinical experience, treating patients that struggled with everything from headaches to brain injuries. However, it was while Dr. O’Neill was traveling as the physical therapist for Korn in 2017, that he experienced firsthand the abuse that is felt by touring musicians on the road: long, restless nights on a bus, constant noise, isolation from family, and constant movement from city to city and between time zones.

All of this caused O'Neill, like every touring artist, to feel physically exhausted and mentally drained. To combat this, Dr. O’Neill tried salt water floating for the first time and experienced a substantial difference with how he felt physically and mentally, which he shared with Welch soon after.

Since 2018, Welch and Dr. O’Neill, along with their unrivaled leadership team, have created an environment with the most effective healing services offered to people in a single location. These include: Saltwater Floating - Sensory Deprivation, Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, Oxygen Therapy, and Compression Therapy.

These services are scientifically and therapeutically proven to help reduce stress, anxiety, pain, and muscle tension, while improving mental clarity, sleep, and physical performance. They truly help people from all walks of life perform better and recover faster.

Zivel is launching with facilities in Bakersfield, California and Nashville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, expansion is currently underway with plans for locations in Melbourne, Florida, Macon, Georgia, Houston, Texas, Kearney, Nebraska and a still-to-be-determined Arizona location.

“Our goal is to open locations in every state, and eventually around the world to help people young and old. Because Zivel is more than just another spa offering, it is a way of life, where we truly believe that everyone should be treated and feel like a rockstar,” added Welch and Dr. O’Neill in a statement.

To learn more about Zivel and what they offer, visit their website here.

Courtesy of Zivel