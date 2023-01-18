Korn Release CD Case Makeup Palette for 25th Anniversary of ‘Follow the Leader’

Korn's beloved third studio album Follow the Leader will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, and in commemoration of the milestone, the band has released a special HipDot makeup palette that looks like a CD case.

The packaging for the makeup palette is a jewel case that has the Follow the Leader album art on it, along with HipDot's logo. The makeup pigments are located inside the case where the actual disc would be and positioned around a circle like a wheel. Most of the shades are dark and earthy, but some have a matte finish while others are shimmery.

Each color is named after a different song on the album — "Seed," "My Gift to You," "Dead Bodies Everywhere," "Pretty," "Freak on a Leash," "Got the Life," "Children of the Korn" and "It's On!".

"We’ve teamed up with HipDot to create an exclusive Follow the Leader CD makeup palette ahead of the 25th anniversary this summer," the band wrote in a tweet. "This palette consists of 8 amazing 'tracks' of various, pigmented textures… Our KoRn x HipDot Follow the Leader collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones."

The $22 palette is already sold out, but you can sign up for a restock at this location to be notified when it's available again. Additionally, you can purchase a pin set for $18. See images of both products below.

