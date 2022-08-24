Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song

Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16.

Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.

Fieldy's band's last release was their 2020 album Supernatural Miracle. Prior to that, the band also released the albums Raise It Up in 2015 and Dirtbag in 2011.

You can watch the teaser for Stillwell's new song below, which is paired with a 12-second long video that shows red flashes of the band. Fieldy shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption "new @stillwell_rock music 9/16/22!!!".

The musician announced his hiatus from Korn in June 2021 due to "personal issues." In a statement he said that the issues "have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some attention with the people around me."

Korn guitarist Munky gave an update about Fieldy recently, saying that his bandmate "needed a little time at home with his family to kind of regroup," adding that he wasn't ready to get back on the road and go on tour. In the interim, Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz has been holding down the low end for Korn.

