Korn have enjoyed a little bit of a break to start the year, but they'll be back this Friday (March 9), playing the Audience Network concert series on DIRECTV and U-VERSE. In advance of the episode, we're offering this exclusive preview of the show: Korn's performance of their Grammy-winning song "Here to Stay."

The show comes just as Korn gets ready to play more dates later this month. In behind the scenes footage, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch revealed this was their first show back after some time off and it's also the first show for their new synth player Davey Oberlin.

Welch joins fellow guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer and singer Jonathan Davis in the interview portion of the show with Audience Music host Ted Stryker, while drummer Ray Luzier can also be seen in the behind-the-scene footage.

The Korn Audience Network special will air Friday night (March 9) at 9PM ET/PT. For DIRECTV subscribers, you can find it on channel 239, while U-VERSE subscribers can find the special on channel 1114. Audience Network hosts new concert specials each Friday at 9PM ET/PT and you can stay up to date on their scheduling here.

Korn will be back on the road starting March 24 with an appearance at the Download Festival in Melbourne. From there, it's off to Japan for a trio of dates to end the month. See their stops here. Plus, look for Jonathan Davis playing solo tour dates this spring. Those dates can be found here.

Korn Audience Network Concert Special Trailer

Korn Interview Teaser From Audience Network Concert Special