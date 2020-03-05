Korn Made Surgical Masks, Already Sold Out

In light of coronavirus, and everyone and their mothers buying surgical masks in an attempt to prevent themselves from catching it, Korn made their own masks earlier today. And they already sold out.

The masks were on Korn's online webstore for $10. But don't panic if you weren't able to grab one — you can subscribe and be notified when they're back in stock!

So for $10 you can wear Korn's logo on your face and protect yourself from... absolutely nothing. They're not actual, medically-approved masks people. They're merchandise. If you want a mask for your face that badly, you can get a 20-pack here for less than $20.

To clarify — Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist, told Live Science that regular surgical masks will not actually prevent people from contracting coronavirus. "They're not designed to keep out viral particles, and they're not nearly as tightly fitted around your nose and cheeks," he explained. The masks are of more use to those who are actually carrying the virus, since it can prevent the spread of the germs when they cough.

But as we can see, people will continue to panic and purchase them, even Korn ones.

For more information on the coronavirus, how to protect yourself and what the symptoms are, check out the CDC's guide.

Korn's tour saga picks back up in May — get tickets here.

