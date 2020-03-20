In times of chaos, it's always nice to have even just a moment of distraction from reality to ease the mind, and music is good for that. Korn have released a new video for their latest single from The Nothing, "Can You Hear Me."

The video focuses a lot on internet comments, emojis and technology, seemingly highlighting how obsessive of an emphasis individuals place on social media in today's society. It's a bit eerie to watch, seeing as people all over the world are reliant on these features right now in order to work and maintain social contact with each other as the coronavirus spreads around the world — but the visuals are captivating nonetheless.

Watch the video below.

Korn finished their co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin just in time, as concerts and festivals are now being canceled in order to contain the spread of the illness.

Their next scheduled performances take place May 22 and 23 in Los Angeles with System of a Down and Faith No More, which are still on as of now.

Then, they'll head out on a co-headlining summer trek with Faith No More that begins in August. See the dates here.

Korn - "Can You Hear Me"