Kreator Debut Ripping Title Track Off New ‘Hate Uber Alles’ Album

German thrash legends Kreator have returned with Hate Uber Alles, their first album in five years, which will be released later this year. Accompanying the announcement is a music video for the scathing title track.

This newest song comes two years removed from "666 - World Divided," which is now confirmed to be a standalone single as it does not appear among the 11 tracks present on the forthcoming record, Kreator's first since 2017's Gods of Violence and 15th overall.

"Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in. Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic... that’s where I was going with the title.”

Hate Uber Alles also marks the thrashers' first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who departed from DragonForce in 2019 and joined Kreator in that same year.

Look for Kreator's new album to be released June 3 on Nuclear Blast and was produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Unto Others, Cavalera Conspiracy). View the artwork, created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Helloween, Hate Eternal) and complete track listing beneath the video player. Pre-order the album here.

Kreator, "Hate Uber Alles" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

Never asked to be reborn, or submit unto their norm

Don't you ever tell me how to live my life

For rebellion I am armed, all my senses are alarmed

Decimate this mental breed that I despise

For this system I can't trust, in these ruins of arrogance

My saviors are destroyers to some

Here I stand

With both my hands untied Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world

Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world I'm a wanderer of the storm, live to win, not follow, bow

I'm an entity on a human journey

For my Reich's not of this world, I reject the empires gold

For the purest liberty my heart is yearning

No distraction, no regrets, slay the guardians at the gates

For this cult was never meant to compromise

Here I stand

With both my hands untied Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world

Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world I don't see what they see

I don't believe what they believe

Whatever comes, I am fearless

I don't want what they want

I hold my ground right at the front

My hate they shall feel it

They shall feel it Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world

Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world

Hate über alles, Hate über alles

Hate über alles

Hate is the virus of this world

Kreator, "Hate Uber Alles" Music Video

Kreator, Hate Uber Alles Album Art + Track Listing

Kreator, 'Hate Uber Alles' Nuclear Blast loading...

01. "Hate über alles"

02. "Killer of Jesus"

03. "Crush the Tyrants"

04. "Strongest of the Strong"

05. "Become Immortal"

06. "Conquer and Destroy"

07. "Midnight Sun"

08. "Demonic Future"

09. "Pride Comes Before the Fall"

10. "Dying Planet"

11. "Sergio Corbucci Is Dead"