German thrash metal legends Kreator have just announced a massive retrospective box set, Under the Guillotine, which unites the six albums they released under Noise Records and a lot more.

Each of Kreator's first six records — Endless Pain (1985), Pleasure to Kill (1986), Terrible Certainty (1987), Extreme Aggression (1989), Coma of Souls (1990) and Renewal (1992) — have been newly pressed onto unique colored vinyl in splatter, swirl and half/half design variants.

In addition to these six records, the set includes a live DVD, a reproduction of the End of the World demo recorded under the moniker Tormentor before the group changed their name to Kreator in 1984, a 40-page hardcore book loaded with photos and more, as well as a USB drive containing MP3 files of all the tracks featured in the box set.

The Under the Guillotine Noise Records era box set will be unleashed on Feb. 26 and fans can pre-order their set here. If you're looking for something a little extra, the first 250 orders placed at the Noise Records store will receive a signed art card by guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza.

View the complete details below.

Kreator, Under the Guillotine Box Set Details

Noise Records

— Endless Pain - (Swirl vinyl with original artwork & inner sleeve)

— Pleasure To Kill - (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner sleeve)

— Terrible Certainty - (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

— Extreme Aggression - (Half/half vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

— Coma Of Souls - (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

— Renewal - (Swirl vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

— Some Pain Will Last DVD containing From The Vault mini documentary, plus two previously unreleased audio live concerts and an Andy Sneap remix of Live In East Berlin 1990

— 12” x 12”, 40 page hardback book of photography, quotes and lyrics from the first decade of the bands existence. Contains rare and previously unseen photos from the era

— Reproduction End Of The World demo cassette

— Demon figurine USB drive containing MP3 audio of all the expanded editions of all the albums.

— All encased in an executioner's guillotine box.

— The first 250 orders from the Noise Records store will also receive a signed art card by Mille Petrozza

