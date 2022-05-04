The Labeled podcast that chronicles Christian indie and punk bastion Tooth & Nail Records becomes a concert tour this summer, led by headliners from the scene such as Norma Jean, Emery and Underoath's Aaron Gillespie performing one of his solo band's albums.

The three artists anchor most dates on the just-announced "Labeled Fest" across the United States.

Additional artists on the tour include Oh, Sleeper, Watashi Wa, Salt Creek and Idle Threat.

Members of the post-hardcore combo Emery created and co-host Labeled. Norma Jean, pictured above, are the metalcore stalwarts who started life as Luti-Kriss. Gillespie last year released Voyeurist with the screamo paragons Underoath; he'll play 2007's Southern Weather, the debut from his solo project The Almost, at Labeled Fest dates this summer.

Tooth & Nail was an early force for underground music in religious entertainment and beyond beginning in the 1990s. Its metal imprint, Solid State, influenced heavy music with signees such as Norma Jean, Oh Sleeper, Demon Hunter, Silent Planet, Zao, Fit for a King, The Devil Wears Prada and many others.

Labeled Fest tickets go on sale May 6, VIP a day earlier. Get tickets, more info and see the dates below.

Labeled Fest 2022 Lineup

Norma Jean, Emery, Aaron Gillespie + Idle Threat Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade #

July 6 – Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern #

July 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum #

July 8 – Orlando, Fla. @ Henao Center #

July 9 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall #

July 10 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables #

Aug. 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall ^

Aug. 17 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewhouse ^

Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater ^

Aug. 19 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction ^

Aug. 20 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues ^

Aug. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater ^

Sept. 14 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Vanguard % *

Sept. 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center % *

Sept. 17 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar % *

Sept. 18 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live % *

# No Norma Jean

% No Idle Threat

^ With Watashi Wa

* With Oh Sleeper, Salt Creek