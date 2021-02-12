Lacey Sturm Chooses Life in New Song ‘State of Me’

A new year brings new music from Lacey Sturm, who teased fans with the track "The Decree" last year. Pushing toward a new album expected this summer, Sturm returns to the spotlight with the new song "State of Me" that can be heard in the player below.

Sturm teamed up with Skillet couple John and Korey Cooper, whom she'd previously toured with, to co-write the track that takes a closer look at the decision to live your life day-in, day-out.

“Choosing life is violent in that we reject every subtle form of suicide, every eternal death choice that would try to disorient, distract and seduce us away,” says Lacey, who lost someone close to her in this season and has herself narrowly escaped suicide twice in her life. “Eternal life starts in our soul. So look at the state of it. And if you see eternal death, be violent against it, cut off every temporary thing that would bring that into your heart and reach out and cling to eternal life, even if it costs you this temporary one.”

“During times of loss, it’s obvious that what we see is temporary. We have to accept that. But what lingers after loss is what we can’t see. That is eternal,” continues Lacey. “What really matters is love, faith, the spirit. The soul. When I focus there, on the eternal things, I find a tremendous resolve to protect what matters most.”

Check out the impactful lyrics below:

Lacey Sturm, "State of Me" Lyrics

Look at the state of me

You can’t deny it

I’m gonna walk out

So follow me now

Just get behind me

Look at the state of me

You can’t deny it

I’m gonna walk out

So follow me now

Just get behind me My eyes adjust and I’m ok

But I’m not gonna put up with this one more day

I can’t find the exit sign

But when I do, I’ll bolt into the sunlight

Some may fear running to the unknown

Please just tell me where else can we go Look at the state of me

Look at the state of me Broken, hostile state of my life now

Just get behind me

Just get behind me

Closing slowly they don’t own me

Just get behind me

Just get behind me

Get away

No blood to waste

Closing slowly they don’t own me

Just get behind me

Just get behind me Look at the state of me

You can’t deny

Look at the state of me

Just get behind Blood rush

Delirium

Deliverance from everything that kills them

If only we would heed

Yielded to the power to the urgency

Some may fear running to the unknown

Please just tell me where else can we go Broken, hostile state of my life now

Just get behind me

Just get behind me

Closing slowly they don’t own me

Just get behind me

Just get behind me

Get away

No blood to waste

Closing slowly they don’t own me

Just get behind me

Just get behind me Look at the state of me

You can’t deny it

I’m gonna walk out

So follow me now

Just get behind me

Look at the state of me

You can’t deny it

I’m gonna walk out

So follow me now

Just get behind me Broken, hostile state of my life now

Just get behind me

Just get behind me

Closing slowly they don’t own me

Just get behind me

Just get behind me

Get away

No blood to waste

Closing slowly they don’t own me

Just get behind me

Just get behind me Look at the state of me

You can’t deny

Look at the state of me

Just get behind

In addition to the Skillet pair, Sturm had one more collaborator. Her husband Josh Sturm produced, recorded and mixed the song while the accompanying video below was also filmed and edited by Josh and the single cover art was also created by Josh.

Additional details on the new album will be coming soon, but for now you can keep up with Lacey via her website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts. "State of Me" is currently available via digital and streaming outlets via Followspot Records / The Fuel Music.

Lacey Sturm, "State of Me" Artwork + Video

Followspot Records / The Fuel Music