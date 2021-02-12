Lacey Sturm Chooses Life in New Song ‘State of Me’
A new year brings new music from Lacey Sturm, who teased fans with the track "The Decree" last year. Pushing toward a new album expected this summer, Sturm returns to the spotlight with the new song "State of Me" that can be heard in the player below.
Sturm teamed up with Skillet couple John and Korey Cooper, whom she'd previously toured with, to co-write the track that takes a closer look at the decision to live your life day-in, day-out.
“Choosing life is violent in that we reject every subtle form of suicide, every eternal death choice that would try to disorient, distract and seduce us away,” says Lacey, who lost someone close to her in this season and has herself narrowly escaped suicide twice in her life. “Eternal life starts in our soul. So look at the state of it. And if you see eternal death, be violent against it, cut off every temporary thing that would bring that into your heart and reach out and cling to eternal life, even if it costs you this temporary one.”
“During times of loss, it’s obvious that what we see is temporary. We have to accept that. But what lingers after loss is what we can’t see. That is eternal,” continues Lacey. “What really matters is love, faith, the spirit. The soul. When I focus there, on the eternal things, I find a tremendous resolve to protect what matters most.”
Check out the impactful lyrics below:
Lacey Sturm, "State of Me" Lyrics
Look at the state of me
You can’t deny it
I’m gonna walk out
So follow me now
Just get behind me
Look at the state of me
You can’t deny it
I’m gonna walk out
So follow me now
Just get behind me
My eyes adjust and I’m ok
But I’m not gonna put up with this one more day
I can’t find the exit sign
But when I do, I’ll bolt into the sunlight
Some may fear running to the unknown
Please just tell me where else can we go
Look at the state of me
Look at the state of me
Broken, hostile state of my life now
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Closing slowly they don’t own me
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Get away
No blood to waste
Closing slowly they don’t own me
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Look at the state of me
You can’t deny
Look at the state of me
Just get behind
Blood rush
Delirium
Deliverance from everything that kills them
If only we would heed
Yielded to the power to the urgency
Some may fear running to the unknown
Please just tell me where else can we go
Broken, hostile state of my life now
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Closing slowly they don’t own me
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Get away
No blood to waste
Closing slowly they don’t own me
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Look at the state of me
You can’t deny it
I’m gonna walk out
So follow me now
Just get behind me
Look at the state of me
You can’t deny it
I’m gonna walk out
So follow me now
Just get behind me
Broken, hostile state of my life now
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Closing slowly they don’t own me
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Get away
No blood to waste
Closing slowly they don’t own me
Just get behind me
Just get behind me
Look at the state of me
You can’t deny
Look at the state of me
Just get behind
In addition to the Skillet pair, Sturm had one more collaborator. Her husband Josh Sturm produced, recorded and mixed the song while the accompanying video below was also filmed and edited by Josh and the single cover art was also created by Josh.
Additional details on the new album will be coming soon, but for now you can keep up with Lacey via her website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts. "State of Me" is currently available via digital and streaming outlets via Followspot Records / The Fuel Music.
Lacey Sturm, "State of Me" Artwork + Video