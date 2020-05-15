Lacey Sturm Returns With Powerful Solo Song ‘The Decree’
Former Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm had a solid debut solo outing in 2016 with the Life Screams album, and now she's back after four years with some fresh music. Sturm has just unveiled the song "The Decree" that is assumed to be part of a forthcoming record.
Fans who caught the singer on the road last fall have likely heard the track as it was one of two new songs (the other being "State of Me") that Sturm played while on the road with Skillet. That time with Skillet proved productive as "The Decree" was actually penned with Skillet's Korey Cooper.
The track starts off with a build to a powerful Sturm scream, then scales back to a more vulnerable vocal that grows more confident heading into the powerful vocal in the chorus. It's a definite solid start to the next phase of Sturm's career.
Earlier this year, Lacey and her husband Josh Sturm, who mixed the track, teased that they had completed the song and were planning to share it soon. You can now hear "The Decree" in its completed state below and check out the lyrics as well:
She collects grey drops of rain inside the bottom of her glass
Till the world has gone from upside down to right side up again
She believes till she can see
Five long months looking at trees that seem like they are dead
Blackened twisted broken still full bloom inside her head
She believes till she can see
Turning the pages
Unlocking cages
Quiet days we can hear this sound
Heaven's throne in the earth come down
The decree's out now
Never been so loud
Making way for the undoing
Of the death in everything
The decree's out now
Never been so loud
The times not near it's here!
A holy fear is here!
When the world is laughing at itself all she can do is cry
But when the world is scared and crying out she laughs fearless inside
She believes
Till she can see
Floating freely breathing easy over stratospheres
Eternity throws glory stars redeeming all the years
Do you believe and will you dream
Turning the pages
Open these cages
Quiet days we can hear this sound
Heaven's throne in the earth come down
The decree's out now
Never been so loud
Making way for the undoing
Of the death in everything
The decree's out now
Never been so loud
The times not near it's here!
A holy fear is here!
It's here!
(Majesty)
Quiet days we can hear this sound
Heaven's throne in the earth come down
The decree's out now
Never been so loud
Making way for the undoing
Of the death in everything
The decree's out now
Never been so loud
The times not near it's here!
A holy fear is here!
The times not near it's here!
A holy fear is here!
Stay tuned for further updates throughout the year as Sturm continues the post Life Screams era of her career.
Lacey Sturm, "The Decree"
Lacey Sturm and Josh Sturm Discuss "The Decree" and More
2020's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums