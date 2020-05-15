Lacey Sturm Returns With Powerful Solo Song ‘The Decree’

Former Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm had a solid debut solo outing in 2016 with the Life Screams album, and now she's back after four years with some fresh music. Sturm has just unveiled the song "The Decree" that is assumed to be part of a forthcoming record.

Fans who caught the singer on the road last fall have likely heard the track as it was one of two new songs (the other being "State of Me") that Sturm played while on the road with Skillet. That time with Skillet proved productive as "The Decree" was actually penned with Skillet's Korey Cooper.

The track starts off with a build to a powerful Sturm scream, then scales back to a more vulnerable vocal that grows more confident heading into the powerful vocal in the chorus. It's a definite solid start to the next phase of Sturm's career.

Earlier this year, Lacey and her husband Josh Sturm, who mixed the track, teased that they had completed the song and were planning to share it soon. You can now hear "The Decree" in its completed state below and check out the lyrics as well:

She collects grey drops of rain inside the bottom of her glass

Till the world has gone from upside down to right side up again

She believes till she can see

Five long months looking at trees that seem like they are dead

Blackened twisted broken still full bloom inside her head

She believes till she can see

Turning the pages

Unlocking cages Quiet days we can hear this sound

Heaven's throne in the earth come down

The decree's out now

Never been so loud

Making way for the undoing

Of the death in everything

The decree's out now

Never been so loud

The times not near it's here!

A holy fear is here! When the world is laughing at itself all she can do is cry

But when the world is scared and crying out she laughs fearless inside

She believes

Till she can see

Floating freely breathing easy over stratospheres

Eternity throws glory stars redeeming all the years

Do you believe and will you dream Turning the pages

Open these cages Quiet days we can hear this sound

Heaven's throne in the earth come down

The decree's out now

Never been so loud

Making way for the undoing

Of the death in everything

The decree's out now

Never been so loud

The times not near it's here!

A holy fear is here!

It's here! (Majesty) Quiet days we can hear this sound

Heaven's throne in the earth come down

The decree's out now

Never been so loud

Making way for the undoing

Of the death in everything

The decree's out now

Never been so loud

The times not near it's here!

A holy fear is here!

The times not near it's here!

A holy fear is here!

Stay tuned for further updates throughout the year as Sturm continues the post Life Screams era of her career.

