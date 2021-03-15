Lacuna Coil Have Their Own Tabletop Game Now Called ‘Horns Up!’

Lacuna Coil officially have their own tabletop game, dubbed "Horns Up!," which is designed for up to nine players and will be released in the fall later this year.

The game's setting is a Lacuna Coil concert where players are positioned as attendees who have to fight their way to the front of the stage and the first to reach the barrier wins.

Here, you can't just show up three hours before doors open and get in line so you're among the first to stand at the barricade and remain there until the night is over or risk losing your precious spot. Instead, players draw various cards — Ticket Cards, Wall Cards and Path Cards — to make their way through to the front, attacking other players while attempting to advance.

Fans can pre-order 'Horns Up!' beginning March 26 and "early birds" will receive a discount in addition to exclusive "limited edition gadgets."

View Lacuna Coil's tweet about the game below as well as images of what is included inside the 'Horns Up!' box, which also doubles as a concert stage of sorts.

Lacuna Coil, 'Horns Up!' Tabletop Game — Stage Setup, Contents + How to Play

Kickstarter

