You never want to be without your singer, but when it does happen it offers the opportunity for unique shows. With Lamb of God's Randy Blythe out of action due to testing positive for COVID earlier this week, the band played with Chimaira's Mark Hunter, Trivium's Matt Heafy and In Flames' Anders Friden filling in on vocals for the band. And you can now add another name to the fill-in roster as Fit for an Autopsy's Joe Badolato is being pressed into action for tonight's (April 22) show in Green Bay.

"Green Bay - unfortunately, Randy will not be able to perform but we WILL see you tonight," stated the band in a message (seen below) issued Friday. "Our brother Joe Badolato from Fit for an Autopsy will be stepping in to handle vocal responsibilities this evening. We expect Randy to return to our show on Sunday in Sioux Falls."

It's been a bit of a trying week for Lamb of God, who were able to successfully pull off their show at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the help of Hunter and the singers from the fellow bands on their "Metal Tour of the Year" run. But unfortunately, Hunter fell ill with a non-COVID related illness after the performance, which led the band to have to drop off the tour's Fort Wayne date while they tried to find a replacement.

"Mark Hunter went above and beyond to make the show happen for us Tuesday and unfortunately has fallen ill today (NOT Covid). We truly appreciate his efforts but it appears the universe has other plans for us," stated the band at the time.

As the group stated, they expect to have Blythe back front and center at their next show, which will come this Sunday (April 24) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The next week also brings shows in Omaha, Cedar Rapids, Kansas City and Tulsa. See all the scheduled stops here.