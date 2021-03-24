Lamb of God have just debuted a quarantine video for their song "Routes," featuring a guest appearance from Testament frontman Chuck Billy.

This new video comes in advance of Lamb of God's deluxe edition reissue of last year's self-titled record, which also comes packaged with a live version of the album, culled from their livestream performance that took place in September.

Guitarist Willie Adler opens the video by looking into the camera and addressing fans before calling on drummer Art Cruz, who made his recording debut with Lamb of God on their latest record, to kick things off.

"It’s always an honor to be asked to perform with Lamb of God, especially on this song," said Billy. "It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my Native American heritage," he continued. "I’m happy Randy included me to get the message out about what is going on with Native Americans in the USA."

Watch the video below as everyone teams together from their own homes for the performance of "Routes."

The deluxe edition reissue of Lamb of God will arrive on Friday (March 26) and pre-orders can be placed here. In addition to playing the entire new record during the 2020 livestream performance, Lamb of God also played "Ruin," "Contractor," "512" and their Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack contribution, "The Death of Us."

Loudwire caught up with members of the band immediately after their first-ever livestream show last year as they reflected on what it was like to perform a concert for fans at home. Read the full interview here.

Lamb of God, "Routes" Feat. Chuck Billy — Quarantine Video