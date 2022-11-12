X Japan’s Yoshiki Forms New Supergroup The Last Rockstars

The Last Rockstars are here. As revealed this week, X Japan bandleader Yoshiki has formed a new supergroup with three other major players from Japan's rock scene.

Indeed, they are called The Last Rockstars. And in addition to Yoshiki, the band includes Hyde (L'arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (Luna Sea) and the guitarist Miyavi.

A pair of premiere singles from The Last Rockstars, "Psycho Love" and "The Last Rockstars," were teased in a video this week (Nov. 11), as Blabbermouth reported.

The Last Rockstars will debut onstage with world tour dates starting in 2023.

From a press release:

YOSHIKI has several monumental accomplishments under his belt both as the leader of X JAPAN and as an accomplished solo artist. He has been named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” by Consequence of Sound and has composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. He has performed at the world’s greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. In addition to his music, YOSHIKI has been internationally recognized for his philanthropy, and was awarded a Medal of Honor by the Japanese government. HYDE is internationally recognized as the vocalist for L’arc-en-Ciel, VAMPS, and as a successful solo artist. L’Arc-en-Ciel has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, headlined Madison Square Garden, and were also the first rock band to headline Japan National Stadium. HYDE has also had great success touring internationally as a solo artist. SUGIZO has worked and performed globally as a member of LUNA SEA, X JAPAN, and U.K.’s JUNO REACTOR, a group credited with creating psychedelic trance. As a solo artist he has been pursuing his unique style of electronic music while creating for multiple movie and theater soundtracks. MIYAVI “The Samurai Guitarist” has enthralled the world with his transcendent unconventional “slap style” of playing his guitar, which has taken him around the world 9 times to tour in over 30 countries. In 2014 he made his debut as a Hollywood actor in Unbroken. He was the first Japanese public figure to be featured in GUCCI’s global campaign, and has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNCHR, providing support for refugees.

See The Last Rockstars tour dates under the video. For information on fan presales and VIP packages, visit thelastrockstars.net. The band's two singles are expected to be released soon.

The Last Rockstars Preview

The Last Rockstars Tour Dates

Jan. 26, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ariake Arena

Jan. 27, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ariake Arena

Jan. 29, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Garden

Jan. 30, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Garden

Feb. 4, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein

Feb. 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium