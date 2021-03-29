Yoshiki to Provide $100K Annual Grant to Support MusiCares Mental Health Efforts

X Japan's Yoshiki is stepping up with a significant financial commitment to the MusiCares organization, providing at $100,000 annual grant that will assist the organization's efforts focused on depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental health concerns.

Over the past year, there has been a spike in depression and suicide coinciding with the loss of jobs, touring and financial opportunities in the wake of the pandemic shutdown. Taking notice, Yoshiki, who has dealt firsthand with suicide both in his family and band life, wanted to take action and lend his assistance.

Yoshiki states, “If I didn’t have music and my fans’ support, I could have easily been the one to take my own life like the people who were close to me, including my father and my band member. I’d like to not only contribute from my learned experience but try to support those in need. It’s such an honor to be working closely with MusiCares on these issues.”

The musician's charitable organization, Yoshiki Foundation America, will provide the annual grant. The money will be earmarked to assist music professionals in receiving psychotherapy, psychiatric care, impatient and outpatient services and group therapy. The funds will also help MusiCares expand their mental health education content through workshops and panels offered throughout the year.

There will also be a Yoshiki-sponsored annual moderated panel about Suicide Prevention and Education that will include the musician along with invited guests, therapists, educators, artists and experts on suicide prevention and education. The panel will be livestreamed on musicares.org and yoshikifoundationamerica.org.

"We are so thankful to Yoshiki and Yoshiki Foundation America for their continued support of MusiCares. This annual grant will help us continue to provide important mental health services to the music people we serve,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, “Artists, bands, stage and touring crews and so many others in the music industry have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. It is our responsibility to support them with the necessary services to help them make it through these difficult times.”

At present, you can find more information about MusiCares and their Covid-19 relief programs here.

The X Japan leader continues to remain the spotlight, currently appearing in the music documentary about his life that's airing on Disney +. In addition, Yoshiki has a number of music and film projects expected to arrived throughout 2021.