X Japan Bassist Hiroshi ‘Heath’ Morie Has Died at 55 – Report

It has been reported by Yahoo Japan that X Japan bassist Horisho "Heath" Morie has died at the age of 55.

Heath was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and it is said that the disease was in an advanced stage upon discovery.

The bassist first joined Japanese metal icons X Japan in 1992 and played on two albums — 1993's Art of Life and 1996's Dahlia — before the band split up in 1997. Heath replaced Taiji, who was X Japan's bassist in 1985, returning again from 1986 through 1992. Taiji died at the age of 45 in 2011.

When X Japan reunited in 2007, Heath was among the returning members, alongside drummer/pianist Yoshiki, singer Toshi and guitarist Pata. While active on a live basis, albeit sparingly, X Japan has yet to record a new album since getting back together.

Earlier this month, X Japan drummer and pianist Yoshiki shared a message announcing the sudden cancelation of his anticipated appearance as an award recipient at the 37th Award of Honor Gala in San Francisco, stating, "someone close to me passed away" and that he had "made the decision to return to Japan."

It has not been confirmed that the death referenced by Yoshiki is related to Morie's passing.

The award was set to be bestowed by the Japan Society of Southern California in recognition of Yoshiki's achievements in helping to spread Japanese culture worldwide as well as humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.

Loudwire sends our condolences to Heath's friends, family, bandmates and all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace.