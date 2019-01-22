In This Moment have already been announced for a few festivals this year. Now they're filling in the blanks around the previously announced dates. The group just revealed 10 new stops for 2019 and they'll have some name talent joining them.

Sevendust, Light the Torch and Hyde will be joining the group on the newly announced May performances. Tickets for the shows will all go on sale this Friday (Jan. 25) at 10AM local time, with the exception of the Mankato performance while will go on sale Feb. 1. Get ticketing info here.

In This Moment have been working on a new album, though no release date or details have been announced as of yet. The 10 new stops mostly surround previously announced appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Chicago Open Air and Rocklahoma. The group will also play a one-off show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with Halestorm on May 9.

See all the newly announced stops as well as the previously announced dates listed below.

Previously Announced In This Moment Shows

May 3 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 9 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center with Halestorm

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple/MAPFRE Stadium

May 19 - Bridgeview, Ill. @ Chicago Open Air

May 24 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Newly Announced In This Moment Shows With Sevendust, Light the Torch and Hyde

May 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

May 7 - Louisville, Ky. @ TBA

May 11- Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club

May 13 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 21 - Mankato, Minn. @ TBA

May 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

May 24 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland