In This Moment Announce 2019 U.S. Tour With Sevendust, Light the Torch + Hyde
In This Moment have already been announced for a few festivals this year. Now they're filling in the blanks around the previously announced dates. The group just revealed 10 new stops for 2019 and they'll have some name talent joining them.
Sevendust, Light the Torch and Hyde will be joining the group on the newly announced May performances. Tickets for the shows will all go on sale this Friday (Jan. 25) at 10AM local time, with the exception of the Mankato performance while will go on sale Feb. 1. Get ticketing info here.
In This Moment have been working on a new album, though no release date or details have been announced as of yet. The 10 new stops mostly surround previously announced appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Chicago Open Air and Rocklahoma. The group will also play a one-off show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with Halestorm on May 9.
See all the newly announced stops as well as the previously announced dates listed below.
Previously Announced In This Moment Shows
May 3 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 9 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center with Halestorm
May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple/MAPFRE Stadium
May 19 - Bridgeview, Ill. @ Chicago Open Air
May 24 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Newly Announced In This Moment Shows With Sevendust, Light the Torch and Hyde
May 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
May 7 - Louisville, Ky. @ TBA
May 11- Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club
May 13 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 21 - Mankato, Minn. @ TBA
May 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
May 24 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
