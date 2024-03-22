These are the last songs performed by rockers who died too soon.

It's undeniable that the rock and metal community has a lot of musicians, but many of them sadly died at a young age when they still had such long careers left ahead of them. When they played their last shows, no one could have predicted that it would be their last time taking the stage.

This list was inspired by Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42. His final performance took place on June 26 of that year in Indianapolis, Ind., and the last song he ever sang was "Can't Help Falling in Love," according to Setlist.fm.

Just a few days prior, he played two shows in Omaha, Neb. and Rapid City, S.D. which were taped for a CBS special. And although his health struggles were evident, he gave such a strong performance that no one could have guessed the shows would be some of his last.

Elvis Presley, 'Unchained Melody' (1977)

READ MORE: 8 Rockers Who Died and Came Back to Life

We went back and looked at some of the biggest rock and metal musicians who've died too young, and dug through the archives to uncover the very last songs they ever played for an audience. The majority of the information we found was thanks to Setlist.fm.

The Last Song Performed by Rockers Who Died Too Soon These are the last ever songs performed live by rock and metal musicians who died too soon. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner