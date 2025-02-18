Layne Staley’s Lost Journals to Be Published in Official New Book – Details

Layne Staley's lost journals will be published in an official new book that's set for release later this year.

The book, titled This Angry Pen: The Lost Journals of Layne Staley, will feature a collection of poetry, artwork, fan tributes, lyrics, photos and more. The late Alice In Chains singer is listed as the sole author of the book, which is set for a Nov. 11 release through Simon & Schuster.

"Through never-before-seen poetry, raw handwritten lyrics, intimate scribblings, and heartfelt notes, Layne's inner thoughts and emotions come to life, offering a glimpse into the mind of a musical genius who defined a generation," the description for the book reads.

The cover of the book is not yet available on the website, but it's currently priced at $40 for a hardcover copy.

A Seattle-based music publication, Nehi Stripes Seattle, shared a post on Facebook claiming that they received confirmation from Nancy McCallum, Staley's mother, that the book is authorized. They also shared a photo of the alleged book cover.

Alice In Chains Fans React to New Layne Staley Book

Some fans on the Alice In Chains Reddit page have been discussing the upcoming book, and many seem upset over it, referring to it as an invasion of privacy.

READ MORE: 10 Metal Bands Whose Second Album Is Their Best

"Reading the description in the link it sounds like a cash grab... I'd be very interested to know whether this has the blessing from anyone in Layne's family etc, and they're the ones deciding to release his poetry and artwork. Who knows? Maybe it will actually be good and respectful, but I can't help feeling iffy about it," one fan wrote on a post.

"Whatever we may say, the second it comes out there’s official notes and journal entries from his final years I guarantee you a lot of people will change their tune and want to buy it," another suggested.

Several individuals mentioned journals that were allegedly stolen from Staley's residence after his death, but we couldn't find any sources to verify this.