Ledger Perform Unreleased Song ‘Goner’ From Home

Jen Ledger is doubly missing being out in front of audiences at the moment. Not only are Skillet not able to be playing right now, but Ledger's self-titled band has also been relegated to self-isolating. On the plus side though, the time at home has given Ledger and her bandmates the chance to share a previously unreleased song called "Goner."

"We’re missing being on the road and seeing you guys so much! So we thought we’d have a little fun while we’re all stuck in lock down! Here’s a special #athomeperformance of an unreleased ledger song from us to you! We hope you enjoy," says Ledger of the new track. You can watch band members Chris Marvin, Luke Andrews and Jalon Richard joining Jen from the comfort of their own homes while playing the song for the viewing audience.

"Goner" follows on the heels of the previously released Ledger self-titled EP and the stand-alone released song "My Arms." The track was penned by Jen and Colby Wedgeworth, while arrangement help came from Ledger's Skillet bandmate, Korey Cooper.

The hope for Ledger is that she'll be able to return to the stage later this year with both of her bands. At present, Skillet's next scheduled date is June 24 in Rome, Italy. You can keep up with their touring here. Meanwhile, Ledger's self-titled band is expected to return July 16 in Clifton Park, New York. Dates for Ledger can be found here.

Ledger, "Goner"