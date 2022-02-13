Liam Gallagher on Oasis – ‘We Should Never Have Split Up’

In an interview with The Times, Liam Gallagher said he believes Oasis "should never have split up." He also said he would love to get the band back together. “If it happens, it happens," Liam says. "But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]."

Every since the Oasis broke up in 2009, rumors have floated around every now and again about the band's reunion —despite the fact that Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher aren't really on speaking terms. Liam also states he sees Noel as a "different person" since they last spoke, "like he's been abducted."

“But you know I love him,” he adds “We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man. If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer.”

Unfortunately for fans of Oasis, it doesn't seem as though Noel is on the same page with his brother. In May, Noel said he would get the band back together to the tune of £100 million (which translates to around $135 million).

In an interview with The Project, Noel also said that the band's legacy has been "set in stone" when asked if Oasis would ever reunite.

“People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it," he explains. "When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”