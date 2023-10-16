While we may not be getting an Oasis reunion in 2024, Liam Gallagher has made good on his promise to revisit the band's Definitely Maybe album on dates celebrating the band's breakout record's 30th anniversary.

Back in May, Gallagher first announced his intent to celebrate the historic album anniversary for fans, noting in a tweet, "As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues." When one fan noted, "Can’t do this without Noel, so the comeback has got to be on," Liam responded, "Watch me." Another asked if this would be acoustic or how the material was originally performed, with Liam stating as it was originally performed. The singer also noted B-sides would be included, singling out the song "Cloudburst."

Now Gallagher has made good on his comments, revealing a 12-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” said Gallagher in a statement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.

The trek kicks off in Sheffield on June 2, wrapping on June 27 in Manchester. Dates can be viewed at the bottom of this post, while tickets will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 20) at this location.

Definitely Maybe put Oasis on the map with its release on Aug. 29, 1994. Led by the singles "Supersonic" and "Live Forever," the band became an instant sensation, garnering widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Other cuts such as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," "Cigarettes and Alcohol," "Shakermaker" and "Slide Away" became fan favorites as well. The album was certified platinum in the U.S., but really racked up the numbers in their native U.K. where it's gone on to reach eight times platinum status.

Will more dates follow? Stay tuned.

Liam Gallagher "Definitely Maybe" 30th Anniversary Tour

June 02 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

June 03 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

June 06 – London, U.K. @ The O2

June 07 – London, U.K. @ The O2

June 10 – London, U.K. @ The O2

June 15 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

June 16 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

June 19 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

June 20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

June 23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 27 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live