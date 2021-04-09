Light the Torch, fronted by former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones, are back with You Will Be the Death of Me, their second album since changing their name from Devil You Know. The record drops June 25 on Nuclear Blast and the first single, "Wilting in the Light," has just been released.

Jones already made headlines this year with new music as part of Sion, his collaborative project with YouTuber Jared Dines, and this new record marks his first with Light the Torch since the group released Revival back in 2018.

"Wilting in the Light" finds the band expanding on their melodic metal sound, tempering the more punchy moments with spacious guitar playing and textured atmosphere. As always, Jones delivers a remarkable hook over the chorus and although the song sounds overtly uplifting, the singer's lyrics channel a different energy entirely, setting up a wondrous juxtaposition.

Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below and listen to the new song at the bottom of the page where you'll also find the album art and complete track listing for You Will be the Death of Me.

Guitarist Franceso Artusato commented on the upcoming release, stating, "This record is special to me in a different way. From writing the music during one of the toughest times of my life while dealing with a bad injury due to a car accident to being obsessively involved with every aspect of its production, recording, and creating the artwork. It's hard to describe how I feel, and to finally see this record getting ready to be released."

He continues about the redemptive power of the album, offering, "We are all very satisfied with how this record showcases the evolution of our band and our evolution as individuals. Without our brotherhood, this music could not have happened. Music is what kept us strong together during our toughest times. There's nothing like art that expresses pure and deep emotions, and that's what I feel when I listen to Howard's performance on this record."

Jones added, "'You Will Be the Death of Me' has been a journey — even without the pandemic. This album has been emotional and rewarding in every way, and we couldn't be more excited to finally release it. Maybe there was a bit of desperation writing and recording these songs."

"Going through personal turmoil and watching Francesco deal with injuries, we knew this could change things drastically for us. The album was a welcome distraction, and we dumped every emotion we had into YWBTDOM. To watch Fran heal and become an even more complete artist in front of my eyes has been amazing to watch. Everything we went through individually and together with this album drew Fran, Ryan, and I together. I couldn't be more proud of this album knowing I made it with my family," he continued.

"I think this album shows the growth the band has experienced after years on the road together," reflected bassist Ryan Wombacher, "and a friendship that has continued to thrive doing what we love together."

Pre-orders for the album, produced by Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound, can be placed here. The record also features guest drummer Alex Rudinger of Whitechapel.

Light the Torch, "Wilting in the Light" Lyrics

Losing faith will always get the best of me

Broken hope is treating me so carelessly

The way you seem to live so effortless

Builds the walls around the emptiness You never, you never seem to notice Over and over again, we struggle

Over and over again, so heavy is the heart

Over and over again, we struggle

We're wilting in the light and we stumble in the dark We stumble in the dark Promises have always been the worst for me

Wanting more will always be a mystery

Make your peace and never make a sound

Losing more will only tear us down You never, you never seem to notice Over and over again, we struggle

Over and over again, so heavy is the heart

Over and over again, we struggle

We're wilting in the light and we stumble in the dark In the dark Over and over again

Over and over again Over and over again, we struggle

Over and over again, so heavy is the heart

Over and over again, we struggle

We're wilting in the light and we stumble in the dark

Light the Torch, "Wilting in the Light"

Light the Torch, You Will Be the Death of Me Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "More Than Dreaming"

02. "Let Me Fall Apart"

03. "End of the World"

04. "Wilting in the Light"

05. "Death of Me"

06. "Living With a Ghost"

07. "Become the Martyr"

08. "Something Deep Inside"

09. "I Hate Myself"

10. "Denying the Sin"

11. "Come Back to the Quicksand"

12. "Sign Your Name"