Motionless in White Announce 2021 Tour With Light the Torch, Silent Planet + Dying Wish

The month of September will be a busy one for Motionless in White, who have just announced a headlining U.S. tour. Rounding out the bill will be a stacked lineup of Light the Torch, Silent Planet and Dying Wish.

The tour will begin Sept. 7 in Sauget, Ill. and run until Sept. 25 in Atlanta. Ga. Motionless in White and Light the Torch will also perform at Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Fest, Inkcarceration, and Rebel Rock during the month of September. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 16) at 10AM local time.

“After a year and a half... It's time,” Motionless posted. “So excited to get back on the road and see your faces again.”

See the full list of tour dates below and click here to grab your tickets.

Motionless in White 2021 U.S. Tour With Light the Torch, Silent Planet + Dying Wish

09/05 - Pryor, Okla. – Rocklahoma (no Silent Planet/Dying Wish)

09/07 - Sauget, Ill. – Pops

09/08 - Louisville, Ky. – Mercury Ballroom

09/10 - Danville, Va. – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Silent Planet/Dying Wish)

09/11 - Sayreville, N.J. – Starland Ballroom

09/12 - Mansfield, Ohio – Inkcarceration (Motionless In White only)

09/14 - Wilmington, Dela. – The Queen

09/15 - Syracuse, N.Y. – Westcott Theater

09/17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Intersection

09/18 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. – Piere’s

09/19 - Joliet, Ill. – The Forge

09/21 - Nashville, Tenn. – Cannery Ballroom

09/22 - Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground

09/24 - Orlando, Fla. – Rebel Rock (no Silent Planet/Dying Wish)

09/25 - Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade