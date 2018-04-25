No matter how cold it looks outside, it doesn't compare to the frost within, as you'll soon see in Like Moths to Flames latest video. The band has teamed up with Loudwire to exclusively premiere their new clip for "Empty the Same" as seen in the player above.

The Orie McGinness-directed clip finds the band performing inside a nondescript room with the barren and cold white shining in from outside. As the performance piece starts off, Like Moths to Flames set a melancholy mood, singing about a relationship that's gone south and is in need of a break. But as the momentum of the track picks up and the anguish in the lyrics becomes more evident, we soon discover it's just as cold inside as it is out with snowflakes surrounding the band as they perform indoors.

Drummer Greg Diamond tells Loudwire, “We are extremely excited to release our new music video for 'Empty the Same' with everyone. This is a very special song to all of us and really brings out a new dynamic that we’ve been wanting to achieve with Dark Divine."

"Empty the Same" follows on the heels of the lead single "Nowhere Left to Sink" off the Dark Divine album. The band has also rolled out such other standouts as "Shallow Truths for Shallow Minds," "From the Dust Returned" and the title track from the Dark Divine disc. The album is currently available in the platform of your choosing here.