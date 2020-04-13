It's always refreshing to see a rock or metal artist make a ranking list that features all genres. As per Chart Data, Linkin Park are in the Top 10 most-streamed music groups on YouTube.

Sharing the company of Maroon 5, BTS, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and other Top 40 artists, Linkin Park come in at No. 9 on the list, which based the rankings on most-streamed official music video and features.

The rockers' YouTube channel alone has a collective 15.8 million subscribers, and the highest-viewed video on their channel is the music video for the hit "Numb" — with a total of 1.3 billion. Following "Numb" in view count is "In the End," the anthemic track from the band's debut album Hybrid Theory.

Maroon 5 may have gotten to play the Super Bowl halftime show and BTS may have an alarming community of fans on social media, but Linkin Park are loved by music listeners of all genres. To put their universal impact into perspective, "In the End" was recently covered in a viral video by ESPN personalities during the coronavirus quarantine.