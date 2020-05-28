Lit’s ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ Goes Platinum 21 Years After Release

Remember the Lit song "My Own Worst Enemy"? In the summer of 1999, it was an inescapable single on rock radio. Over two decades later, it continues as a staple on classic alt-rock playlists. But it was only certified Platinum by the RIAA just this month.

Double Platinum, to be precise. Why now? The tune's no doubt been eligible for a while. Yet on May 8, it was finally recognized as such by the Recording Industry Association of America.

That means "My Own Worst Enemy" racked up (in ascending order) Gold, Platinum and Double Platinum plaques all in one day — and all twenty-one years after its initial release. (The pop-rock hit was Lit's lead single off their A Place in the Sun album.)

Double Platinum verifies the single hit 2 million in sales, as Headline Planet pointed out. Indeed, the certification "confirms 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams." At the time of its release, "My Own Worst Enemy" also hit No. 1. on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart.

But it's anyone's guess as to why Lit's RIAA awards for the song took so long.

The milestone serves as a remembrance of Allen Shellenberger, the Lit drummer who performed on "My Own Worst Enemy" and the accompanying album. The musician died in 2009 after a battle with brain cancer. Lit's A. Jay Popoff, Jeremy Popoff and Kevin Baldes continue to record and perform.

Lit, "My Own Worst Enemy" (Official Music Video)