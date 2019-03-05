Live and Bush Announce the ‘ALT-IMATE’ Summer 2019 Tour

Live and Bush will head out on a co-headlining run this summer, dubbed The ALT-IMATE Tour. The two iconic rock acts are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone. The 33-date outing kicks off on June 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut and wraps on Sept. 8 in Rochester, Michigan. See all the tour dates below.

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale says, "We are thrilled to be touring this summer with Live.” He adds, “The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music. Looking forward to seeing you all this summer."

Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk says, "Bush is a great band and Gavin is a super passionate singer and performer. I'm really looking forward to spending the summer with them. I know the fans are going to get one hell of a show."

Live released its seminal album Throwing Copper in 1994. The effort spawned the chart-topping hits “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone” and “Selling The Drama.” Bush released its debut the same year dominating the Alternative rock scene with the hits “Everything Zen,” "Glycerine," "Comedown" and "Machinehead.” Combined both albums sold over 20 million copies and helped the bands own the mid-90s.

"It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people," says Kowalczyk."And I still totally get off on celebrating this music with them. With Throwing Copper, we were taking on big things with a big sound. Love, truth, birth, death, philosophy, religion, spirituality...we were asking the perennial questions and poking around for answers with this massive and dynamic sound. It attracted people from all over the world. We were inviting them to imagine that rock and roll could be a valid forum for exploring these types of things... we built it and they came."

"Sixteen Stone propelled us onto the musical landscape," says Rossdale. "Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people's lives and that is the highest compliment available. We've continued to make music that resonates with people."

Another '90s alt-rock staple, Our Lady Peace will open for Bush and Live on The ALT-IMATE Tour. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10AM local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, March 12 while artist pre-sales for Bush and Live will also be available on Thursday, March 14 at 10AM local time.

Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace The ALT-IMATE Tour Dates:

June 6 – Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Resorts Casino

June 7 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live

June 8 – Burlington, Ontario @ Spencer Smith Park

June 11 – Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 13 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 15 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Appleton, Wisc. @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

July 27 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

July 28 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theater

July 30 – New Orleans, La. @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Aug. 2 – Wichita, Kansas @ Hartman Arena

Aug. 3 – Denver, Co. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater

Aug. 7 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 9 – Tuolumne, Calif. @ Black Oak Casino

Aug. 10 -- Costa Mesa, Calif. @ OC Fair

Aug. 11 – Tucson, Ariz. @ AVA Casino

Aug. 14 – Rogers, Ak. @ Wal-Mart AMP

Aug. 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 17 – Miami, Fla. @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dally’s Place

Aug. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Aug. 23 – Essex Junction, Vt. @ Champlain Valley Exp0

Aug. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Aug. 27 – Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair

Aug. 29 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 30 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 4 – Dayton, Ohio @ The Roxy Music Center at The Heights

Sept. 6 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair

Sept. 8 – Rochester, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

