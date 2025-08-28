Living Dead Girl: Molly Rennick Discusses the Early Days of Jamming With Strangers From the Internet

"My mom said that when I was born, the doctor thought I was dead."

And thus, the name of Molly Rennick's band, Living Dead Girl, was created.

"I started calling my band that when I was 15," she explained to Chuck Armstrong on Wednesday's Loudwire Nights (Aug. 27). Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"I was born goth, I thought I was so edgy and cool. I just drop it so nonchalantly, I'm like, yeah, I was born dead."

When Rennick was 15, she not only had a perfect name for her band, but she was already starting to play with like-minded metalheads.

"[I was] jamming with random strangers off the internet in my parents' basement," she said.

"I was always so determined to be in a metal band, but I grew up in a small town in Ontario and it was very hard to find metal musicians. I feel like I would have had a better shot if I was trying country or literally any other genre but metal."

READ MORE: Fit For a King's Ryan Kirby Dives Into New Album, His Personal Growth + Much More

But because Rennick was determined, she posted on the Canadian version of Craigslist and through that, invited strangers to her house to jam. Fortunately, because of those random encounters, she found Jordan Storring, Living Dead Girl's bassist.

"Fast forward 10 years later and we've evolved into an actual band."

What Else Did Living Dead Girl's Molly Rennick Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What her parents thought of her jam sessions with strangers: "I remember one time a really creepy one showed up and was refusing to leave our house and my mom said to me, 'Okay, you're done. You're not doing this anymore. Stop giving them our address. Go rent a rehearsal space.'"

The silver lining of launching a band right before the pandemic shut down the world: "Not touring gave me more of a budget to put into music videos and marketing. I was just at home working anyway, I wasn't on the road living in a van. I was able to spend a lot of money making really high-quality music videos...I feel like we made a really good first impression because of that. Looking back, no regrets."

What's on the horizon for Living Dead Girl and their new album, Conspiracy: "We have an album release party that we are playing the day the album comes out in Orlando, so we're very excited to make a big deal out of this release. We never got to have a real album release party for Exorcism because of the pandemic ... I feel like this is our chance to have a big celebration for our album."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Molly Rennick joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Aug. 27; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.