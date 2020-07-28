Lollapalooza 2020 will go forward as a multi-night video concert series online. In addition to a vast array of live and archived performances, the virtual fest will also feature Porno for Pyros' first show in over 20 years.

That's right, Lollapalooza founder and Jane's Addiction bandleader Perry Farrell will reactivate his other beloved rock act for the event. In addition, it appears that Mike Watt has been jamming with the group as well, as demonstrated by a tweet that features a photo purported to be from fellow Porno for Pyros member Peter DiStefano. Watt was not initially part of the group, but appeared on their second album and joined their touring lineup in 1996.

The Lollapalooza 2020 docket further includes a mix of new and old sets from Arcade Fire, Cypress Hill, Imagine Dragons, Josh Homme, LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Paul McCartney, Run the Jewels, Tenacious D, the Cure, Tom Morello, Yungblud and many more.

It all starts July 30 at 6PM ET, free on YouTube, and will continue to air at that time the following three evenings. Of course, it's in place of the in-person Lolla2020 scheduled for the same dates in Chicago, which couldn't feasibly occur due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Farrell will pull from all corners for his own performances. In addition to the Porno for Pyros reunion, an archival Jane's Addiction concert will also air. Not to mention that Farrell will then take part in both a David Bowie tribute and a set featuring Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins as the Kind Heaven Orchestra.

Kind Heaven was the name of a separate concert Farrell had planned for this year where Porno for Pyros were due to reunite — perhaps as holograms, as Stereogum pointed out. That event never went ahead, and, barring a 2009 one-off, Lolla2020 is the group's first gig in well beyond two decades.

But that's not all. The virtual Lollapalooza will also host a series of conversations led by Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. Farrell, LL Cool J, Lars Ulrich, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D and Matt Pinfield will all speak.

Farrell started Porno for Pyros in 1992 after Jane's Addiction's initial split. The outfit that also includes Jane's drummer Stephen Perkins released two albums: a self-titled effort in 1993, followed by Good God's Urge in 1996.

Below, see the rest of the lineup for Lollapalooza 2020 and watch a teaser video. Additional performers will be announced on Wednesday (July 29), just before the virtual festival begins.