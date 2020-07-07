The Lonely Ones, formed by four members of Bobaflex in the summer of 2019, are here with a thrilling cover of Queen's The Flash movie soundtrack hits "Flash" and "The Hero."

Queen are easily among the most difficult rock acts for any artist to cover, which is what makes this version from The Lonely Ones a much-needed burst of sunshine, even to those hunkering down indoors in the midst of a pandemic. Really, you've got to hear these vocal harmonies.

"We recorded 'Flash' in 2019 — a pretty dark year for the four of us on all fronts," said the group. "Our original musical output reflected that darkness so recording a cartoonish, triumphant, heroic cover song seemed like a good counter-balance.

Bringing things to the present day, The Lonely Ones explained, "Fast forward to spring 2020 and the impending COVID-19 Stay at Home order. With limited time and help from some fans we got our friends together to film a music video while we were still able. It's July now and, with the future more unclear than ever, it seems like the perfect time to release the most positive song we have. We hope you enjoy it.

And you should enjoy it. "Flash" and "The Hero" come off Queen's first-ever soundtrack album, which was released for the 1980 space opera flick Flash Gordon, based off The Flash Gordon comic strip. Queen's hit songs are in such abundance that tracks such as these are often overshadowed, even as the band's legacy grows.

Listen to The Lonely Ones' cover below. Check out their tour dates beneath the video too.

The Lonely Ones, "Flash / The Hero" (Queen Cover)

July 18 - Pataskala, Ohio Desert Knights Annual Summer Bash

Oct. 15 - Mishawaka, Ind. @ Smokestack Brew

Oct. 16 - Janesville, Wis. @ The Back Bar

Oct. 17 - Ringle, Wis. @ Q & Z Expo Center

Oct. 30 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ Music Factory

Oct. 31 - Akron, Ohio @ Empire