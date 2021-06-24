A green and garbled Oli Sykes looks nearly rabid in the music video for Lotus Eater's heavy new song "Obliterate," a track on which the Bring Me the Horizon vocalist guests. It emerged on Thursday (June 24).

Hailing from the opposite end of the United Kingdom as the English Sykes, Lotus Eater are a metal collective from Glasgow, Scotland, signed to U.S. punk outpost Hopeless Records. The band features vocalist Paul Collins, guitarist Aidan Cooper and drummer-vocalist Cameron Humphrey. They wrote the ferocious "Obliterate" about recovering from trauma and subsequently got the BMTH frontman to contribute.

Listen to the song near the bottom of this post.

"'Obliterate' revolves around traumatic experiences, learning from the hurt and using it as fuel for our green-tinged inferno," said Humphrey, the band's creative lead. "Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before. We will always be grateful."

The tune serves as a preview of Lotus Eater's upcoming album Where the Body Goes, out on July 23.

"Where the Body Goes is the newest soundtrack to our ever-changing motion picture," Humphrey added. "Beginning to end, we looked deep within ourselves to create a body of work that truly represents the emotional connection we have with modernity. The plethora of struggles and emotional discomfort mixed with total euphoria blends to create what we feel to be our greatest creation yet."

Earlier this week (June 21), Sykes briefly teased another blistering track on Bring Me the Horizon's TikTok. Judging by the hashtags on the post, it's likely an upcoming collab with rapper Poorstacy.

Pre-orders for Where the Body Goes are available now.

Lotus Eater feat. Oli Sykes, "Obliterate"

Lotus Eater feat. Oli Sykes, "Obliterate" Lyrics

You were the one who kept me afloat When I needed it

Now you’re the one that puts me down more than before

And I don’t deserve it, no, I don’t need it

I don’t need it anymore

Whose ready for a mind fuck

I just don’t have the will

So I’ll just

Obliterate your consciousness

I just don’t have the will

So I’ll just

Obliterate your consciousness

I will obliterate your consciousness

I just don’t have the will

So I’ll just

Obliterate your consciousness

And I don’t deserve it, no, I don’t need it

I don’t want it anymore

I just don’t have the will

So I’ll just

Obliterate your consciousness

I just don’t have the will

So I’ll just

Obliterate your consciousness

I will obliterate your consciousness

I just don’t have the will

So I’ll just

Obliterate your consciousness

These waves, these waves will erase your name These waves, these waves will erase your name These waves, these waves will erase your name The pain is now absent from the core of my brain Core of my brain

This time around

I’m recharged and ready Next time around

You’ll be sorry you met me You’ll be sorry you met me