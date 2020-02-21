Louder Than Life 2024 Lineup Is HERE

Amplify Your Senses This September

Louder Than Life 2024 is set to push the boundaries of volume to new heights across 5 booming stages over 4 jam-packed days. Featuring a massive roster of 140 bands —including headliners like Slayer, Motley Crue, Slipknot, and Korn — delivering a mix of rock, hard rock, and metal sets.

Join fellow Loudmouths in Louisville, KY, this September to celebrate the 10-year anniversary and live louder than ever before as summer closes out with a bang.

With Weekend GA, Park Community VIP, and Single Day passes starting at just $10 down, it’s never been easier to secure your spot at North America’s Largest Rock Festival.

