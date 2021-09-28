A Louder Than Life vendor named Nicholaus Davis was found dead at the festival grounds this past weekend after an apparent overdose.

According to Louisville, Ky.'s WDRB, Davis was found unresponsive by a member of the festival staff the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The Emergency Medical Services confirmed his death was due to an apparent overdose. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is waiting on the results of the toxicology report.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents issued a statement on Davis' death on Friday afternoon.

“The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible. Overnight, a member of our team discovered an unresponsive contract vendor in a working zone. EMS was dispatched immediately and confirmed the death as an apparent overdose. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”

Loudwire sends our condolences to Davis' family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

The CDC reports that drug overdose deaths reached a record in 2020, totaling in at 93,331 lives lost — over 20,000 more than in 2019, as noted in The Commonwealth Fund. The spike was especially evident after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.

Metallica, Disturbed, Korn, Jane's Addiction, Judas Priest, Anthrax, Machine Gun Kelly, Breaking Benjamin and Gojira were among the performers at Louder Than Life this past weekend. Metallica headlined both Friday night and Sunday night (Sept. 26), and surprised the crowd at the end of the weekend with a full performance of The Black Album.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.