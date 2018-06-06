The 2018 Loudwire Gen-X Summer Tour is bound to be a great time, with Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm rocking stages around the country. But if you're not able to get out to a show or simply can't get enough of the tour and want to enjoy a little more, there will be a pay per view live stream taking place July 3 from Miramar, Fla.

Anrgirl powered by vVents Music Entertainment will bring the festivities online and viewers will get an HD quality interactive experience. All four bands will be featured on the live stream, but you'll also get addition features as part of the Pay Per View.

For a $24.99 admission price, you'll get to enjoy backstage hangouts with the bands and peek in on Buckcherry's Crazy Bitch Contest that you can vote on in real time. There will also be event games and online shopping opportunities associated with the pay per view event. For more details and to purchase your ticket for this online opportunity, head here.

The Loudwire Gen-X Summer Tour kicks off June 28 at Summerfest in Milwaukee. See all of the scheduled stops for the tour here and watch the Loudwire Gen-X Summer Tour trailer in the player above.