Louisville will be buzzing over consecutive weekends in September next year. The initial details for the 2018 Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life festivals have been revealed, with Danny Wimmer Presents bringing Bourbon & Beyond back for a second year, while Louder Than Life enters year five.

Both events will be staged at Louisville's Champions Park with Bourbon & Beyond set to take place Sept. 22 and 23, with Louder Than Life scheduled the following weekend Sept. 29 and 30.

“Danny Wimmer and his team promise big things, and they deliver,” says Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “I was especially impressed by the inaugural Bourbon & Beyond Festival, where they promised great musical acts, great food and, of course great bourbon experiences, and they excelled in every aspect. We look forward to 2018.”

“We look forward to the return of the Bourbon & Beyond festival after a successful inaugural year, as well as the fifth annual Louder Than Life festival. Events like these put Louisville on the national stage and enhance our city’s reputation as being an authentic music festival destination,” says Karen Williams, President & CEO of the Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life both draw a large number of out-of-town visitors to our city to enjoy a weekend of music by top, national performers, and also experience Louisville’s one-of-a-kind attractions and award-winning culinary scene.”

“The inaugural Bourbon & Beyond was a first-of-its-kind festival that gave Kentucky’s world-renowned bourbons equal billing with a roster of legendary musicians,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents.

In addition to the music, the festival pays keen detail to giving award winning bourbons, master distillers, chefs, bartenders and many other artisans a spotlight.

At present, there is Early Bird ticketing underway for Bourbon & Beyond, with a limited number of General Admission weekend pass available for $119.50. To purchase tickets, head here, and stay tuned to the Bourbon & Beyond website for additional ticket package details in 2018.

As for Louder Than Life, lineup details and ticketing packages are being kept under wraps for now, but you can go ahead and start making your plans to be in Louisville thanks to the announcement of the new dates. Additional details for the 2018 Louder Than Life festival will be announced in late spring. Stay tuned here.

