Love and Death, the recently revived alt-metal supergroup containing Korn's Brian "Head" Welch and Breaking Benjamin's Jasen Rauch, have just unleashed a music video for their new single "Down." The song itself, first released last month, is the outfit's first fresh material in seven years.

In addition to the clip, Love and Death have announced a livestream album release concert for the same day the band's upcoming studio effort Perfectly Preserved arrives. The global event occurs Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, and tickets for the livestream show plus album merch bundles are on sale now.

As for the "Down" music video, it's primarily a colorful performance piece with jarring camera shots and hypnotic visuals. Watch the "Down" music video toward the bottom of this post.

Love and Death's return sure has been a long time coming. The band — which also features JR Bareis (formerly of Islander) and Isaiah Perez (drummer for Phinehas) — first took its current name in 2012 as a rebranding for Welch's material outside the scope of Korn. An introductory EP called Chemicals emerged that same year, followed in 2013 by the group's debut album, Between Here and Lost.

But apart from a single tune issued in 2016 ("Lo Lamento," which also finds a place on Perfectly Preserved), Love and Death evinced little public activity in the preceding span. That all changed this year when it was officially revealed that Rauch had joined the group as a writer and performer as part of the band's new lineup.

"There are certain things we can do melodically in Love and Death that might not work in Korn," Rauch explained in a press release. "For me, there are certain creative risks I can take with the arrangements and production that wouldn't fit with Breaking Benjamin."

Pre-order Perfectly Preserved here (physical) and here (digital).

Love and Death, "Down" Music Video