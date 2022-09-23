Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, also the bandleader of Love and Death, performed for students at Mesa, Arizona's Skyline High School this week as part of a speaking engagement there, as Metal Hammer reported. Portions of Korn songs were played by the rocker. A social media user on TikTok captured parts of the performance.

Welch's engagement, called "Scream 4 Me," was arranged by rock legend Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, a youth outreach organization. Cooper and Welch are both professing Christians, and Welch often speaks to young people about mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and the religious seam in his life. Earlier in the week, he stopped by Phoenix's Grand Canyon University to deliver a message.

See the videos down toward the bottom of this post.

Welch took the stage at Skyline High backed by guitarist J.R. Bareis, a member of Love and Death, and a group of local musicians, according to ThePRP. It's unclear if the other players were high school students or an assemblage of other pick-up musicians.

Korn's latest studio album, Requiem, came out in February. It contains the singles "Start the Healing" and "Lost in the Grandeur." Love and Death released the album Perfectly Preserved in 2021.

On its official website, Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers says the foundation's "goal is to provide a landing place for all teens. This local sanctuary is provided to support an exciting and creative journey for teens. Join us in building a Solid Rock for the next generation."

Brian "Head" Welch Performs for Arizona High School Students - Sept. 20, 2022

Brian "Head" Welch Speaks at Grand Canyon University - Sept. 19, 2022