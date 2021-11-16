Sometimes you catch magic, and realizing that their Perfectly Preserved livestream concert earlier this year went pretty well, Love and Death have now decided to issue the recording as a live album and Blu-Ray-DVD offering.

The band performed the show for viewers online back in February, showcasing music from their new album. It served as the group's first concert in eight years and it turned out to be a cherished opportunity for the band.

"For myself and all of the musicians and crew involved, this concert experience was a bright light in the middle of such a dark and divided world. What a gift to capture this show during a moment in time that the entire planet will never forget,” Brian “Head” Welch shared as he reflected on his band’s event. “Big shout out to the entire Love & Death team for making this concert DVD and stream available for all our fans. One of the few positive experiences to come out after 2020!"

Guitarist Jasen Rauch added of the show, “Having the opportunity to play during the pandemic and connect with fans, even if only in a remote way, was not only an amazing experience, but incredibly exciting and needed!”

In addition to the band's lineup of Brian "Head" Welch, J.R. Bareis, Jason Rauch and Isaiah Perez, the show featured guests as well. Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins turned up for the song "White Flag," while Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen who worked with the group in the studio also joined in the festivities. Plus, Lacey Sturm lent her vocals to the DJ Snake & Justin Bieber cover "Let Me Love You."

"It was an absolute honor to perform ‘White Flag’ with Love & Death on their livestream,” Matty Mullins said. “Korn has certainly influenced me, but getting to know Brian on a personal level and seeing his heart in action has inspired me on a whole new level. The new Love & Death record rips, and I’m so stoked for people to check out this live DVD!"

"We hope everyone loves the DVD and cherishes the memory as much as we will for many years to come,” Head concludes.

Look for Love & Death's Perfectly Preserved Live DVD and Blu-Ray arriving today (Nov. 16) with the audio album following this Friday. You can pick it up via streaming here or in physical form via the band's webstore.

Love and Death