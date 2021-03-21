Korn's Brian "Head" Welch recently reflected on his religious awakening during an appearance on Robb Flynn's "No Fuckin' Regrets" podcast, relaying that he felt he "went too far" early on in his "obsession" with Christianity, but the guitarist feels his overall message may not have been conveyed and received as he hoped.

In a new social media posting, Welch has offered more insight on his "early fanaticism" with Christianity, but adds that he has no regrets taking time away from Korn or sharing his story of faith.

Recounting his previous comments, Welch told Flynn, "The crazy thing is I had an experience with something from another dimension. And it wasn’t the religion — going to church and being a good boy — it was, like, I felt something come into my house, and I can’t explain it to this day. But I believe that it was Christ doing something in me."

He continued, "So that was real — that was very real. But yes, I think I went too far with it. And I got obsessed with it, just like I was obsessed with the drugs. I believe I did, for sure. And I had to come out of that and find normalcy, because there’s nothing worse than a freakin’ irritating religious person just shoving it down your throat — there’s nothing worse than that. And you saw it on the documentary [Loud Krazy Love], Jonathan’s [Davis], like, ‘I hate those motherfuckers.’"

Head concluded, "People can’t stand ’em. And for years, we’ve had those Christians outside of Korn concerts, saying Korn of the devil, and all this. It’s crazy — it’s a crazy thing. But I’m just glad I got through it. And I’m glad that I am who I am now, and I have a lot of peace and rest for my soul. I feel very leveled and at peace with myself.”

In his new post, Head suggests those comments were taken out of context by some, so he wanted to clarify. While speaking of how he "went too far with it," Welch detailed experiences of regret relating to decisions concerning his daughter, his finances, relationships with his family and joining a group that he likened to "resembling a cult."

But that said, Welch offers, "What I will never regret though, is giving my entire being to Christ and I will share my story until the day I die. Sharing your story of faith is way different than shoving scripture down people’s throats in a heartless way as I was trying to convey in this interview with our old friend Robb. Jesus Christ is my whole life’s foundation."

The guitarist's full commentary and clarification can be read in full below:

Some have taken my words out of context, but I do have a tendency to ramble without articulating my heart’s intent clear enough, which is typical when a person with A.D.D. tries to juggle the inflow of dozens of thoughts coming in at once. Let me shed some more light here: I was trying to address my early fanaticism with Christianity. Do I regret taking some much needed time away from Korn? Not at all. I enjoyed some of the best years of my life with my daughter, making precious memories with her I wouldn’t have been able to make if I would’ve stayed. But some of the choices I made were reminiscent of a true fanatic: I ripped Jennea out of public school because it was’t a “Christian” school. One day, I left my house with her out of the blue and NEVER returned and I hired someone I barely knew to sell all of our furniture and bring our personal items to AZ; expensive items went missing of course! I joined a group of Christians in AZ that ended up resembling a cult and the leader squandered all my money away! And finally, I gave my mom “The Book of Christian Martyrs” and told her that was who I wanted to be! These are only a few of the fanatical decisions I made, and they did damage to Jennea, and still effect her negatively in some ways to this day. What I will never regret though, is giving my entire being to Christ and I will share my story until the day I die. Sharing your story of faith is way different than shoving scripture down people’s throats in a heartless way as I was trying to convey in this interview with our old friend Robb. Jesus Christ is my whole life’s foundation. When the storms come, AND THEY WILL COME, my life will not crumble because my foundation is very secure. I have found true rest in the depths of my soul. Matthew 11:28; the first scripture that I found–my first scripture tattoo–came true for me in EVERY way. This life I’ve discovered is so real! I’m so glad I’ve never walked away from Christ like many have, AND I NEVER WILL! Take that you overly religious Christian haters.

Over the past year, Welch resumed work with his other band, Love and Death. The group issued their latest album, Perfectly Preserved, last month.