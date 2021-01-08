Love and Death Deliver Pummeling ‘White Flag’ With Ryan Hayes

Love and Death are coming back into the spotlight in 2021 for Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. The group recently announced plans for a new album Perfectly Preserved coming on Feb. 12 and now we're getting the second single "White Flag."

The song shows a certain sense of vulnerability played out over the track's more melodic moments, but it's offset with some defiance and the group hits their pummeling heaviness in the track. Adding an assist on the song is Righteous Vendetta's Ryan Hayes. The song can be heard in full in the player at the bottom of this post and the lyrics can be seen below:

Shaken shaken

I will leave you shaken

Crawling crawling

I will watch you crawl

Lack of vision

Stuck inside your lack of vision

But you don’t listen

Let you

I will let you

Obey your master now

I will let you

Feed you

I will feed you

I will feed you who I am

I will feed you Won’t you go and try me

I won’t hesitate Tell me I don't have an answer

Tell me I can't find the way out

Tell me I'm not willing to die for this

And do it again do it again do it

Tell me I can't destroy your empire

Tell me I won't fuel the fire

Tell me I won't burn the white flag

Burn it again burn it again burn it Begging

I will watch you

As you beg and plead

Fallen

They won’t help you

As you fall

Let you

I will let you

Obey your master now

I will let you Everything's broken

Everything's vacant

Tomorrow's uncertain

So why am I waiting Believe me when I say

That I was born for this

Give up it all for this

Nothing in the world could stand

Like I stand for this

Stay strong to the end of this

And I know

You're scared of this

Take the fear and the power and conquer it

We'll never raise the white flag

"White Flag," as stated, is the second song to come from the upcoming album with fans getting a taste of the lead single "Down" last November. It marks the band's return after eight years since their last release.

Helping to get fans up to speed with their new music and refreshed on some of their older material, Love and Death recently announced a global streaming event taking place Friday, Feb. 12 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

"When I reached out to the Love and Death band members, crew and special guests about the arduous task of aligning everyone's schedules, everyone was like 'let me check my schedule…, yep, totally free that day!’ I guess that's the popular answer for all musicians this year," says leader Brian "Head" Welch.

He adds, "This concert is going to be something totally new for us. We've all had the privilege of playing concerts for decades and have traveled the world many times over, but putting together a global streaming event with so many talented musicians and sharing vocals with these amazing singers is a first for me! This is without a doubt a once in a lifetime experience for Love and Death and we are calling all Love and Death fans around the globe to join us for this very special one time event; first Love and Death show in seven years!!!"

Tickets and bundle packages are currently available for the show at this location. Meanwhile, Love and Death's Perfectly Preserved album is currently available for pre-order here.