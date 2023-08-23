Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch shows off some of the selection at his hometown Furniture City location in Bakersfield, California, in a new commercial for the retailer that stars him as spokesperson.

It seems that Welch, also of Love and Death, has an eye for furniture. In the advertisement, his overview of the store showcases a range of pieces for the home that look stylish and practical. You'd trust the Korn guitarist for your furniture needs, right?

Watch the commercial below.

The ad is now available to view on Instagram at Furniture City Bakersfield's official page. It's currently unclear if the spot will also air on local TV.

Brian "Head" Welch's Furniture Tour

"My name is Brian 'Head' Welch; I play in a rock band called Korn, and I am here at Furniture City in my hometown of Bakersfield, California," Welch says in the spot. "Let's check out what they got."

Lounging in an elegant bedroom setup, the rocker observes, "This is built for a king, and me. Look at this thing. You just feel like a king and queen."

Moving to the store's tables and chandeliers, Welch marvels, "I thought the store ended like a mile ago, and then you come back here, and you have the gallery section. It's pure luxury — so beautiful."

Furniture City, which sells mattresses, bedroom, living room and dining room furniture throughout California, also has locations in Fresno, Mission Viejo, Modesto, Montclair and Riverside, plus stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.

Korn's latest studio album, Requiem, arrived last year with songs such as "Start the Healing" and "Lost in the Grandeur." They released the live album Requiem Mass in February.

