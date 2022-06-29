Korn’s Jonathan Davis Is ‘Finally Happy’ Says Brian ‘Head’ Welch

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has been pretty transparent about the struggles he's dealt with throughout his life, which have had a profound influence on his lyricism. However, Brian "Head" Welch said that his bandmate is "finally happy," though that won't downplay the brashness of their music at all.

During a chat with The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, Head and fellow Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer assured that musicians don't actually have to feel angry to create music with an aggressive edge because they can draw inspiration from other people and things going on in the world.

"Every day there's something to draw inspiration on, whether it's your own personal stuff or something from the past," Munky said. "Or just create a vibe and an atmosphere and let Jonathan's lyrics kind of set the stage for him."

"We did a thing in London the other night, and Jonathan was, like, 'I'm finally happy in life,' 'cause he just got into a place of peace. And I go, 'So does that mean Korn records are gonnna suck now?'" Head added with a laugh. "But that's not how it is. We're drawn to the dark things in life — all of us — movies, TV shows, so it's always gonna come out. Even if we're happy, it's gonna come out."

Munky further elaborated on how their age and starting families has allowed them to find a balance between the light and dark things in their lives. They like to make music centered around darkness, but they're able to pull themselves out of it and get back into a good headspace, even on tour.

See the full interview below.

Korn have a couple of festival performances scheduled before heading out on the road with Evanescence later this summer. See all of the dates and get tickets here.

