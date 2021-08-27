Lucifer, the occult rock group most notable featuring drummer Nicke Andersson (The Hellacopters, Entombed, Death Breath), have released a cinematic video for their second Lucifer IV single, "Bring Me His Head."

Since issuing their debut album in 2015, Lucifer have served as a venerable force for retro-styled rock with occult themes, often times lying on the cheekier side of things to help bring a sense of levity to their jangling chords, bluesy melodies and seance-like atmosphere, all of which holds true on "Bring Me His Head."

The video pays tribute to the classic 1976 Brian De Palma horror film Carrie and singer Johanna Platow Andersson commented, "Carrie is one of my favorite movies. Being an outsider myself my entire life, I've always identified with her. We are very excited that this time we got to work with director Amir Chamdin and photographer Crille Forsberg on our videos. Their body of work is quite breathtaking, if you look it up, so it was a real honor. The video to 'Bring Me His Head' is only one part of the story but we can't give anything more away at this point."

Watch the music video below and view with Lucifer IV album art and track listing further down the page. Look for the album to be released on Oct. 29 on Century Media and pre-order your copy here.

Lucifer, "Bring Me His Head" Music Video

Lucifer, Lucifer IV Album Art + Track Listing

Century Media

01. "Archangel Of Death" (03:35)

02. "Wild Hearses" (04:56)

03. "Crucifix (I Burn for You)" (03:51)

04. "Bring Me His Head" (04:25)

05. "Mausoleum" (04:51)

06. "The Funeral Pyre" (01:44)

07. "Cold as a Tombstone" (04:16)

08. "Louise" (03:56)

09. "Nightmare" (05:07)

10. "Orion" (04:47)

11. "Phobos" (04:20)